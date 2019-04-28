Articles 370, 35A should be reviewed, scrapped: Rajnath

April 28, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday said Articles 370 and 35-A should be seriously reviewed and scrapped.



While Article 370 gives autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, Article 35-A allows the state's legislature to define permanent residents of the state.



Speaking at a voters' awareness programme here, Singh attacked National Conference leader Omar Abdullah for his recent remarks that there should be a separate prime minister for Kashmir.



"When a person, who has occupied a Constitutional post says such things, then Articles 370 and 35-A should be seriously reviewed. Since these (provisions) have mostly caused losses, Articles 370 and 35-A should be scrapped."



Singh said, "There is a conspiracy in Jammu and Kasmir. Some organisations want to kindle the feelings of separatism among the people, but majority want to stay with India. Barring three-four organisations, the rest are with India"



The Lok Sabha MP praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. International Monetary Fund has endorsed that India is growing at rapid speed, he said.