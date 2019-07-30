Articles 35A, 370 articles of trust: Vakil

July 30, 2019 |

Peoples Conference senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil Monday said that Article 35A and Article 370 are the “Articles of trust” and warned that any tinkering with these would alter the relationship between J&K and the Union of India

“Article 35 A and Article 370 are a matter of faith and dignity for the people of the state, through which the Constitution of India guarantees to safeguard the special identity and unique status of Jammu and Kashmir. These articles are safeguards of the mainstream thought and politics in Kashmir valley. Any fiddling with the special status of J&K would result in the end of mainstream politics in the state,” he said.

Questioning the decisions to send 100 additional companies at a time when the rumours are rife suggesting a threat to Article 35A, Vakil said that the reaction would manifest in terms of alienation, in terms of anger in the coming decades.

Vakil asserted that any move to further erode whatever is left of the special identity will be counterproductive with disastrous consequences.

