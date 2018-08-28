Article of faith

The state government has made it clear that there would be no change in its stand on defending Article 35-A for which it has hired the services of Additional Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta. Despite the change of guard in the state with Governor SP Malik replacing NN Vohra ahead of the hearing of a petition on Article 35-A in the Supreme Court, the government has maintained that it will defend the article. Mainstream political parties have also announced hiring legal experts to defend the article in the court. On Monday, chaotic scenes, protests and spontaneous eruptions were witnessed in several districts of Kashmir after reports about hearing of a petition challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35-A in Supreme Court. While the court adjourned the hearing on the petition, all eyes are now on the August 31 hearing. There are at least two misgivings that could be discerned before the next hearing. With almost all sections in the state offering their support to defend Article 35-A, a charged up atmosphere prevails in the state, which is evident from the reaction of the people that was observed on Monday. It is anticipated that any unfavorable decision construed by the people of the state on the article may pose serious challenge to law and order. Sporadic clashes and protests on mere mention of the petition challenging Article 35-A have shown that people will fight tooth and nail to protect the constitutional provision. The writing on the wall is clearly visible. The second misgiving is regarding the political parties and the elected government. With BJP saying that it has withdrawn its support from the coalition government, the governor rule was applied in the state. While there have been speculations about reasons that caused parting of ways between PDP and BJP if it is so, it is also surmised that the elected government has been put on hold because of the hearing on the article as no party wants to be in charge and take the responsibility of any fallout if there is one. There has been not a word on the dissolution of the assembly and a semblance of internal strife in PDP has been projected lately. Have the political parties, PDP in particular, acquiesced to the imposition of governor rule in the state to escape any blame in case anything untoward happens? At this critical moment, shouldn’t there be an elected government at the helm? Some very dangerous and negative vibes are coming out of the controversy surrounding the challenging and defense of Article 35-A.