Article 370 temporary provision till plebiscite in JK: Farooq

March 31, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

‘Mufti regretted alliance with BJP in last days of his life; Modi a big liar’

National Conference (NC) president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah Saturday said Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was a “temporary provision” till plebiscite was held in the state.

Addressing party workers at NC headquarter here, Abdullah said after India’s Independence, a special constitution was drafted for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 as per which Kashmir had its own rights barring on defence, foreign affairs, currency and communication.

“Many people tell you that Article 370 was temporary (aarzi) provision. It was so, as people were supposed to decide the future of this state through plebiscite. And it was only after people had exercised their right that this Article (370) could have been abolished,” he said.

Abdullah, however, said under a conspiracy, Sheri-Kashmir (Sheikh Abdullah) was unceremoniously sacked in 1953 and such governments were installed in Jammu and Kashmir, which eroded Article 370.

“It was done by Bakshi sahib, Sadiq and Qasim (former prime minister and chief ministers of the state). Their governments were not by the people but their governments were dependent on New Delhi. And they did everything to stay in the power,” he said.

Referring to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s blog about abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah dared the BJP to revoke Article 370 and Article 35A.

Training his guns towards Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdullah said party president Mehbooba Mufti is adopting the same tactics to grab power in the state.

“Her claims that she stopped onslaught on Jamaat-e-Islami and Hurriyat are all lies. She sacrificed the sanctity of the state for the sake of CM’s chair. And unfortunate thing is that people don’t understand it,” Abdullah said.

On late Mufti Sayeed’s decision to form alliance with BJP in the state, he said, “Mufti sought votes from people in 2014 to keep BJP and RSS away. Even though NC and Congress offered an alliance with 57 legislators, but Mufti refused our offer and aligned with BJP. In return he got nothing but humiliation in the end.”

Abdullah claimed that Mufti Sayeed was regretting aligning with BJP in last days of his life.

“I can’t tell you how much Mufti was sorry for forming an alliance with BJP in his last days when I met him,” he said.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Abdullah said, “He is a ‘big liar’ and people should pray for his defeat across India.”

Terming the parliamentary polls as “most important elections”, he said it was imperative to defeat the BJP to safeguard the secular fabric of India.

“He (Modi) promised to provide two crore jobs in a year that tantamount to 10 crore jobs in 5 years. Where are those jobs,” Abdullah said. “He used to scream his lungs out to build a Mandir (Ram Mandir in Ayodhya). Where is that Mandir today? It too was swallowed by Balakote. After the Balakote attack, he forgot Mandir.”

“If you want to save India and give respect to all irrespective of their colour, creed and religion then it is imperative to defeat BJP in the upcoming polls. It is not only about Jammu and Kashmir but for the interest of India,” he said.

Abdullah said Modi never visited families of CRPF personnel killed in Chattisgarh. “I doubt the killing of CRPF personnel in Pulwama attack.”

“How many troops of India have been killed in Chhattisgarh? Did Modi ever pay floral tributes to them? However, those 40 who died in Pulwama, I have my doubts,” he said.

“Remember one thing that our enemies are only the BJP and RSS,” he added.