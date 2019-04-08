Article 370 permanent and irrevocable, J&K PCC chief

April 08, 2019 | Agencies

Stating that Special Status granted to Jammu and Kashmir was permanent and irrevocable and cannot be diluted, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president G A Mir has accused BJP of misleading people over Abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A and other sensitive issues for electoral gains.

Mir, who is Congress candidate from Anantnag parliamentary constituency, reminded the people of 2016 unrest under PDP-BJP rule, saying it “has pushed the Kashmir valley to the darkest era, as a result, all the good work done by UPA I & UPA II under the leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi has been undone by unholy alliance of PDP-BJP.”

Addressing election rallies at Kullar Pahalgam and Khanabal in Anantnag, Mir reiterated Congress’ commitment to safeguarding the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir State, rejecting the BJP’s manifesto in which the party has once again raked abrogation of Article 370. He said “the matter of the fact is that BJP will lose upcoming Lok Sabha elections miserably and is desperate enough to woo the voters by exploiting them on sensitive issues.”