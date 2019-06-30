Article 370 has to go: Madhav

June 30, 2019 | Agencies

‘Its removal may take time since the action involves some procedure’

Reiterating the rightwing party’s stance on the contentious Article 370, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said the Government of India (GoI) is committed to repealing the provision which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported.

“As far as Article 370 is concerned, our ideological commitment is well-known. It has to go lock stock and barrel as the Home Minister (Amit Shah) clearly mentioned yesterday in Parliament,” Madhav told the news agency.

“Our government is committed to resolving all outstanding issue in Kashmir. We are moving in that direction,” he said.

While addressing the Lok Sabha on Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah had said the provision was termed “temporary” in nature and “not permanent” in the Constitution. “As far as the question of 370 is concerned, you must know that it is mentioned as temporary in the Constitution and not permanent. And this was done in agreement with Sheikh Abdullah”.

Madhav alleged that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru was responsible for the situation in the state.

“Whatever Amit Shah said is historical truth. The trouble in Kashmir is a creation of the first government of independent India under Pandit Nehru. When it was introduced by former PM Nehru, he himself had said that it was temporary and would erode on its own,” he claimed.

The BJP leader said the removal of Article 370 may take time since the action involves some procedure.

Asked if the Article can be done away with the tenure of the present government as they have a huge mandate, he said, "It requires certain procedures to be followed, at the appropriate time they all will be followed."

Article 370 of the Indian constitution gives autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and limits the central government's power to make laws for the state.

The BJP has been demanding abrogation of Article 370 and believes the provision is an impediment to the development of J&K.

The party had even mentioned this in its manifesto before 2019 Lok Sabha elections.