Article 370 Amendment

Under scanner mainstream ‘to explore options’ and ‘fight’
Under scanner mainstream ‘to explore options’ and ‘fight’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 01:
Under scanner after the partial amendment of Article 370 that they used to claim to lay their lives for, the mainstream political parties Friday denounced the Government of India’s decision saying they would “explore options”.
National Conference (NC) Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said his NC would consult eminent lawyers to explore how the decision could be challenged in the court of law.
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Omar said: "Article 370 makes concurrence of Government of Jammu and Kashmir a condition precedent for extension of a Constitutional provision not falling under three subjects."
He tweeted: "The Government means an elected government. President cannot seek concurrence of Governor who is a representative or agent of President. Same will apply even where only consent is required (sic). It is for this reason that @JKNC will consult eminent lawyers tomorrow (Friday) to see how best we can challenge this blatantly unconstitutional order in court."
The government Thursday gave nod to the promulgation of an ordinance for giving reservation benefits to SCs and STs in Jammu and Kashmir by amending a clause of Article 370, which gives special status to the State.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
NC later issued an official handout calling the Government of India’s decision a “dangerous and blatant violation” of Article 370 of the constitution.
“We are not against the interests of the section of population sought to be benefitted through this amendment but the method adopted to achieve this goal is objectionable, unacceptable,” former finance minister and senior NC leader, Abdul Rahim Rather said.
Rather said Parliament’s legislative power over the State was restricted to three subjects: Defense, External Affairs and Communications.
“It was mutually agreed between the Government of India and the State in the year 1949 that it will be for the Constituent Assembly of the State, when convened, to determine in respect of what other subjects the State may accede,” he said.
Rather said the President could, however, extend to it other provisions of the Constitution if they related to the matters specified in the Instrument of Accession.
“For all this, only consultation with the State government was required,” Rather said. “If other constitutional provisions and union powers were to be extended to the State of J&K, the prior ‘concurrence’ of the State government was required.”
He said even that concurrence alone did not suffice and it had to be ratified by the State’s Constituent Assembly.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said Government of India was using the Governor's office for extending the amendments to Jammu Kashmir that seemed to be a "sinister" move aimed at "disempowering" the State.
"Ostensibly, using the Governor's office seems to be a sinister move to further disempower the State. This will not be tolerated and the entire State will fight against this criminal and illegal move of GoI," she said in a tweet.
Later issuing a statement, Mehbooba termed the Union Cabinet’s decision a “dangerous trend” being set by Government of India in Jammu Kashmir and said PDP would not allow such “constitutional vandalism” to take place.
Mehbooba said PDP does not oppose the idea of reservation but the method the Governor’s administration had adopted was very dangerous and a clear subversion of letter and spirit of law.
“It is the President who is right now ruling the State and his own representative cannot take the role of the State Cabinet in the matter of making constitutional changes. This is a fraud on the constitution and on the people of the State,” Mehbooba said.
She said PDP would not allow this “constitutional vandalism” to deprive the State of the last remnants of autonomy and constitutional guarantees.
State Congress Vice President and former MLC Ghulam Nabi Monga said BJP government was taking sensitive decisions in haste just for “petty political benefits”.
“Nobody is against granting reservation in promotions for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and economically-weaker sections of the society. However, such decisions should be left to the elected government as, in the present case, the concurrence for extending these amendments were given by the Governor Satya Pal Malik, the Government of India’s own nominee,” Monga said.
Peoples Conference (PC) also registered its protest against the GoI’s decision.
PC General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari said the Union Cabinet should desist from making amendments to the Constitutional Order, 1954 on recommendations of the Governor.
“The Governor is not an elected representative and should desist from taking constitutional decisions, which is the prerogative of an elected government alone,” Ansari said.
He said amending the constitutional provisions applicable to the State by the Union Cabinet, without the approval of an elected government, was a dangerous trend, which was bound to have serious repercussions as far as constitutional relationship of the State with New Delhi was concerned.
CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami also denounced New Delhi’s decision, saying the Governor’s administration does not have moral or political authority to take such constitutional decisions.
“Such decisions should have been left to the elected representatives who have the mandate of the people. The mandate to take constitutional decision lies with the State assembly,” he said.