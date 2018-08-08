Article 35A row: Monga questions GoI move to appoint Mehta as counsel on behalf of JK govt

Srinagar:
Stating that Government of India at the behest of RSS was hell bent to tinker with Article 35A, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President and MLC G N Monga today questioned the Center’s move to appoint Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta as counsel on behalf of J&K government.
In a statement issued to press here, he said, “Tushar Mehta was thurst upon J&K govt which clearly shows that Government of India at the behest of RSS has made up its mind to tinker with Article 35A. What was the need to appoint Tushar Mehta as counsel on behalf of J&K government when the state lawyers were already defending the case? The Centre had extended the tenure of Tushar Mehta just a few months back as he is considered to be close to the BJP.”
“It (to thurst Tushar Mehta) is a well-knit conspiracy to weaken the position of state government in the apex court. The BJP-led Center government at the behest of RSS is playing dirty tricks to revoke the Article 35A. The Centre has been shying away from filing its response to spell out its stand on Article 35A. The Attorney General had last year told the court that the government didn't want to file its affidavit in response to petitions against Article 35A,” he added.
The Congress MLC reminded the BJP and the RSS that Article 35A is not the only Presidential Order which has been implemented. “If Article 35A is revoked on the pretext of being a Presidential Order, then all Presidential Orders too will go.
Warning BJP led Center government against any attempt to tinker with Article 35-A, the Congress leader said Article 35-A is the outcome of Delhi Agreement reached between Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and J& K Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah in July 1952.