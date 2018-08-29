About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Article 35A Row: EJCC stage protest

Published at August 29, 2018 01:22 PM 0Comment(s)726views


Irfan Yattoo

Srinagar

Scores of employees working in different government departments Wednesday staged a protest march against attempts to abrogate Article 35-A of the Constitution.

 

The protesters under the banner of ‘Employees Joint Consultative Committee’ (EJCC) assembled at Pratap Park and marched towards Ghanta Ghar while shouting slogans and holding placards.

President EJCC, Aijaz Ahmad Khan said if Article 35A would be abrogated, Kashmir will become second Palestine and we will be thrown out from our own homeland.

“We will continue our protests till petitions will not be dismissed,” he said.

