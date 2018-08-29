Article 35A Row: EJCC stage protest

Irfan YattooSrinagar
Scores of employees working in different government departments Wednesday staged a protest march against attempts to abrogate Article 35-A of the Constitution.
The protesters under the banner of ‘Employees Joint Consultative Committee’ (EJCC) assembled at Pratap Park and marched towards Ghanta Ghar while shouting slogans and holding placards.
President EJCC, Aijaz Ahmad Khan said if Article 35A would be abrogated, Kashmir will become second Palestine and we will be thrown out from our own homeland.
“We will continue our protests till petitions will not be dismissed,” he said.