Article 35A our right: Er Rashid

Published at August 09, 2018 12:27 PM 0Comment(s)1260views


Irfan Yattoo

Srinagar

MLA Engineer Rashid Thursday staged protest march against possible tinkering of Article 35A and Gujjar leader Talib Hussain’s detention.

Rashid along with his supporters raised slogans demanding plebiscite in the state.
Rashid said Article 35A is our right but not our final destination.

“India’s first PM Jawahar Lal Nehru and United nations have promised people of Jammu Kashmir for right to self determination which is yet to fulfilled,” Rashid said.

There will be serious consequences if centre government will try to tinker with the Article 35A, MLA said.

The protest march started from Sher-e-Kashmir Park Srinagar to Press Enclave, the protestors were raising slogans in solidarity with Jammu Muslims & in support of Article 35A.

Rashid said “Jammu Muslims are living under continuous fear and threat.” From past 15 days the whole region has followed anti Muslim agenda.

MLA said, “Talib Hussain has been arrested under deep rooted conspiracy by communal forces.”

Rashid demanded probe into Murfad Shah’s case who was killed outside Farooq Abdullah’s residence in Jammu and Gool cattle trader who was killed in Army firing in village Koli in Sumar area of district Ramban.

Later on, Rashid along with his workers was detained by the police to foil the march.

