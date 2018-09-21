Article 35A not anti-national: Rana

Rising Kashmir NewsBani, Sept 20:
National Conference provincial president Jammu, Devender Singh Rana Thursday lashed out at rightwing BJP for unleashing misinformation campaign over Article 35A, saying this proviso relates to rights, identity and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and is not anti-national.
“How can a proviso of the Constitution of India be anti-national,” Rana said while addressing party workers at Bani in Kathua district.
He said thatArticle 35A is anything but not-anti national, as it forms important ingredient of the Constitution of India. “In fact, this Article endorses the wisdom of Maharaja Hari Singh and his far-sight, which is reflected in the presidential order of 1954.”
Terming Article 35A as region and religion neutral, Rana said the adversaries of Article 35A were now frustrated over their disinformation campaign on this constitutional proviso, which has backfired.
He condemned the BJP for misleading public opinion and said the laws concerning the rights of the people were being twisted with a sinister objective of weakening the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in the Indian union.
Cautioning against ulterior motives of the BJP to do away with Article 35A, Rana said a duty has cast upon all the people of the state, especially Dogras of Jammu region, irrespective of caste, creed and religion to stand and save this proviso in order to avert outsiders domination.
“The chances of non-state subjects making their way to Jammu are more serious because of its proximity to other parts of the country and conclusiveness in terms of security scenario, culture, topography and terrain,” he said and hoped that the self-proclaimed champions of the Jammu cause will not ignore this reality.
The NC leader said the fallout of removing this constitutional proviso would be detrimental to overall interests of the state in general and the people of Jammu in particular.
Rana decried the hate politics of the BJP and hoped that people would foil all their machinations of dividing them on the basis of region and religion.