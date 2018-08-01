Article 35A can be removed, claims Swamy

AgenciesNew Delhi
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said Articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution are temporary laws which can be removed without a vote in the Parliament.
Swamy's statement came after National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah stated that any attempts made to thwart Jammu and Kashmir's special status would not be allowed to succeed.
"He (Farooq Abdullah) is nobody to say that at all. These are all temporary laws. It's there in the Constitution. Article 370, for example, is stated to be a temporary provision which can be removed without a vote from the parliament. So he can go on saying and look foolish when it is removed. Also, he can't do anything and he has no support from the public," Swamy said.
On the other hand, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D. Raja asserted that no attempts should be made to tamper with Article 35 (A).
"Farooq Abdullah is a very senior leader of the country, he knows the problem of Jammu and Kashmir better than anyone else and there is a view that Article 370 has not been properly safeguarded. Now that there are apprehensions or questions raised with regards to Article 35A, that is where Farooq Abdullah has come out openly saying there should not be any attempt to tamper with the article," he noted.
Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha said the matter is for the judiciary to decide.
Farooq Abdullah, while addressing a public gathering on Sunday, had reportedly asserted that any attempts made to assault Article 35 (A) would be opposed by the National Conference.
Earlier in the day, members of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce And Industry protested against the interference with Article 35 A in Srinagar.
Article 370 of the Constitution grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, while Article 35A disallows people from residing in Jammu and Kashmir, buying or owning immovable property in the state, settle permanently, or get state government jobs.