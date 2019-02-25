Article 35-A unites Mayor, Dy Mayor as SMC corporators hold protest

Any compromise on 35-A unacceptable: Mattu
United to safeguard it at all costs: Imran
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 24:
After several controversies over various issues, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor and Deputy Mayor were seen staging a joint protest against proposed abrogation of Article-35 A on Sunday.
Both SMC Mayor, Junaid Mattu and Deputy Mayor, Shiekh Muhammad Imran along with other corporators were seen jointly holding a silent protest here at SMC headquarters.
The SMC corporators were carrying placards in their hands reading, ‘Save Article 35-A,’ ‘Save Kashmir’.
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, SMC Mayor said both Article 35-A and Article 370 are sacred and sacrosanct and any compromise with them is unacceptable.
“Led all SMC corporators from across different parties for a silent protest at SMC Complex at the end of the Council Session seeking foolproof defense of Article 35-A. Both Art 35-A and Art 370 are sacred and sacrosanct and any compromise is unacceptable (sic),” Mattu tweeted.
Article 35-A empowers the state legislature to define “permanent residents” and provides special rights and privileges to its citizens.
SMC Deputy Mayor, Sheikh Imran told The Rising Kashmir that any attempt to tinker with Article 35-A will be opposed tooth and nail by people.
He said people of J&K are emotionally and mentally attached with Article 35-A and any tinkering with it will lead to a worst situation in Kashmir valley.
“We have ideological differences but our stand on Article 35-A is similar like every Kashmiri,” Imran said adding that controversies are always there.
“Apart from our individual differences, we are united to safeguard 35-A at all costs,” he added.
For the past three months, there has been lot of controversies between Mayor and Deputy Mayor. They have been blaming each other for conspiracies.
Last week a video went viral in which Deputy Mayor was allegedly seen ‘boosting ties with Pakistan and their military intelligence agencies.’
Deputy Mayor termed it as ‘doctored’ and blamed the Mayor for the ‘whole conspiracy.’
However, Mattu responded that ‘Deputy Mayor is planning assassinations and blasts in Srinagar’ for which he would write to the Prime Minister to take appropriate action.
