Article 35-A symbol of people’s aspirations: Soz

Srinagar:
Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Prof Saifuddin Soz today termed vital Article 35-A a symbol of peoples’ aspirations.
“I pleaded strongly with Governor today that Article 35-A was a symbol of Peoples’ Aspiration,” Soz said in a statement issued here. “I also brought to his notice certain matters of urgent public importance.”
He said that Article 35-A was a great symbol of Peoples’ aspirations and therefore they would go to any extent to protect this Act.
“In this connection, I suggested that Tushar Mehta be replaced by a person who was well qualified and aware of the sensitivities of the people for protection of this act,” he said.
He said that the Governor assured that he would ensure that a suitable person would represent the case in the Supreme Court. “Governor has also assured that the healthcare system at SKIMS, particularly for cancer patients will be taken care,” he said. He said that doctors at SKIMS were both qualified and motivated—however the premier hospital suffered for lack of resources.