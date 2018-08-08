About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Article 35-A: Sopore cricket forum protests

Published at August 08, 2018 03:42 PM 0Comment(s)708views


Rising Kashmir News

Sopore
The Sopore cricket forum Wednesday organised a protest March against the possible abrogation of Article 35 A.
 
The protest march started from Subhan Stadium to main Chowk Sopore.
 
Players of different cricket clubs of Sopore affiliated with the forum participated in the march. 
After holding a sit-in at main Chowk Sopore, the protest was called off.
