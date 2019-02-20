Article 35-A sacred, sacrosanct: PC

Srinagar:
Ahead of hearing on petitions challenging Article 35A in Supreme Court, former minister and Peoples Conference senior leader Abdul Gani Vakil said that Article 35-A is an ‘article of trust’ and sacrosanct.
“Any tinkering will have serious repercussions, not just for the state, but the whole country.”
In a statement issued, Article 370 and 35-A are sacred for us and Constitutional guarantees of our special status form the basis of our relationship with India.
“Any tinkering with the ‘article of trust’ will not be tolerated at any cost and PC is ready for any sacrifice to safeguard Article 35 A.”
The government of India must understand that any attempts to fiddle with Article 35 A will only create alienation, and push the youth to the wall which is not interests of the nation”, he added.
Reiterating Peoples Conference’s commitment to safeguard the state’s special status ‘from further erosion’, Vakil said “Peoples Conference is dedicated & committed to safeguard Article 35-A and Article 370 and will not hesitate from making any sacrifice to safeguard it from any further erosion.”