Article 35-A Row:State government files application seeking deferment of hearing

Published at August 29, 2018 04:27 PM 0Comment(s)1554views


Yawar Hussain

Srinagar
The state government has sought deferment of hearing on petitions challenging Article 35A scheduled to be heard by Supreme Court on August 31.
State government through its counsel Shoeb Alam has filed an application asking the court to defer the hearing as State is preparing for urban local body elections.
Advocate Shoeb Alam confirmed to Rising Kashmir that the deferment has been sought.
