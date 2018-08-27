Article 35-A Row: Soz asks mainstream parties to call on PM, HM

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Former union minister and senior congress leader, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Monday asked the mainstream parties to call on Prime Minister and Home Minister of India over the Article 35-A.
“The people of Kashmir have shown a unique sense of solidarity on the need to safeguard Article 35-A of the Constitution of India. It is a heartening situation that certain sections of society in Jammu and Ladakh have also realized that Article 35-A cannot be abrogated,” Soz said in a statement.
He said that the mainstream parties have thought it prudent to issue only statements for safeguarding Article 35-A, but have not shown any inclination to move forward for any other pragmatic activity.
“I would suggest a way in which the mainstream leaders could create an impact of its intended struggle,” he said.
“Let the delegation of mainstream parties call on PM and Home Minister of India and propose that the Govt. of India should take a position before the Supreme Court and assert that the Union wants that the Article 35-A, which confers special safeguards to the people of J&K State in respect of jobs, possession of land and property etc., be protected,” he added.
He said that the J&K mainstream leadership could also assert that this is the least that the people of J&K state expect from the Union Govt.
“In my opinion, it is ridiculous for the Central Govt. to watch the situation from a distance and be unmindful of the turmoil that can be caused by any attempt to amend Article 35-A, against the will of the people of J&K State,” he said.
Soz further said that in the meantime, it is heartening that the J&K Govt. has taken its position for safeguarding Article 35-A of the Constitution of India. (KNS)