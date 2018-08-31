Article 35-A Row: Shutdown on second consecutive day in Kashmir

AgenciesSrinagar
Life across the Kashmir Valley on Friday was crippled for the second consecutive day due to a complete shutdown call by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the legal challenge in the Supreme Court on the validity of Article 35-A.
All shops, public transport, other businesses and educational institutions remained closed in Srinagar and other places in the valley.
Attendance in government offices, banks and post offices was badly affected because of non-availability of public transport in the city and other districts of the valley.
Post-graduate entrance exams have already been rescheduled because of the shutdown. Rail services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns were also suspended for the second consecutive day.
Authorities imposed restrictions in several areas -- Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, M.R.Gunj, Safa Kadal, Kralkhud and Maisuma to maintain law and order, police said.
Heavy deployments of police and paramilitary forces have been made in areas placed under restrictions and other law and order sensitive places in the Valley.
Article 35A of the Constitution empowers the Jammu Kashmir legislature to define the states 'permanent residents' and their special rights.
It has been challenged in the Supreme Court through a bunch of petitions being heard by a three-judge bench on Friday.