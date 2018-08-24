Article 35-A Row: SC to hear the case on August 31

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Supreme Court of Indian is going to hear the pleas challenging Article 35-A on August 31.
An official in the state government said the case is listed in the cause list under miscellaneous category will be taken up on Article 35-A.
Earlier in the first week of August, the Supreme Court had adjourned the case till last week of August.
Article 35A that empowers the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution to define “permanent residents” of the state and provide special rights to them.
A non-governmental organisation, We the Citizens, filed a petitioned in the SC in 2014 to abolish the law on the grounds that it was "unconstitutional".