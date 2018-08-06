Article 35-A Row: Police foil KEA's UN march

Mir BaseeratSrinagar
Kashmir Economic Alliance's march to United Nations (UN) office in Srinagar against the possible abrogation of Article 35-A was foiled by police on Monday.
KEA was marching towards UN office to submit a memorandum to the UN Secretary General seeking its intervention for the dismissal of the petition challenging Article 35-A.
Co-Chairman, KEA, Farooq Ahmad Dar said, “We had planned a peaceful march towards UN to submit the memorandum so that we can ask them to impress upon the GOI for dismissal of petition filed in the Supreme Court of India for abrogation of Article 35-A.”
He said their memorandum urged the UN to play its role in maintaining peace in Jammu Kashmir by bringing both India and Pakistan on negotiation table for the permanent resolution of Kashmir dispute.
The members of KEA had started to take out a rally from Lal Chowk towards the UN office but were subsequently detained by the police near Hanief Motors, Lal Chowk.
The protesting traders were carrying placards that denounced efforts to undercut the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
Ajaz Shahdhar, a KEA member said that the protest was ahead of the hearing on petitions challenging Article 35-A.
He said that “we started our protest at Lal Chowk but were not allowed to move towards the UN.”
“Police arrested various KEA members including Co-Chairman Farooq Ahmad Dar, Vice- Chairman Ajaz Shahdhar, Haji Nazir Ah Zargar, and others.”