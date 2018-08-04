About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Article 35-A Row: PDP protests in Srinagar

Published at August 04, 2018


Yawar Hussain

Srinagar
Peoples Democratic Party Saturday took out a protest rally against the pleas challenging Article 35-A's constitutional validity.
 
Spearheading the rally PDP chief spokesperson Rafi Mir said Articles 370 and 35-A were the only bridges connecting India and the state of Jammu Kashmir.
 
"There are forces in Delhi trying to break these bridges," he said.
