Article 35-A Row: PDP protests in Srinagar

Multiple funerals were held for slain militants at Malik Gund and Losdanew villages of Shopian on Saturday afternoon. Locals informed Rising Kashmir that four rounds of funeral prayers were held for Umar Malik and Waqar Ahmad Sheikhat Malik Gund while two rounds of funeral ...More
Thousands participated in the funeralof slainmilitant at Ganowpora village of south Kashmir's Shopian districton Saturdayafternoon. Local residents informed Rising Kashmir that a large number of people participated in the multiple funerals heldfor the slain militant, Arshad...More
Security personnelSaturday shot deadan unidentified person who tried to barge into theresidence of National Conference president Dr.Farooq Abdullah inBathindi, Jammu. Sources said the intruder forced his entry through the main gate in his sports utility vehicle. However,bot...More
Peoples Democratic PartySaturdaytook out a protest rally against the pleas challenging Article 35-A's constitutional validity. Spearheading the rally PDP chief spokesperson Rafi Mir said Articles 370 and 35-A were the only bridges connecting India and the state of Jammu Kas...More
National Conferenceon Saturdayprotested in Srinagar against possible scraping of Article 35-A. National Conference general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said today's protest is being organisedin all the district headquarters of the Valley against any move to tamper with Arti...More
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has got its firstwoman chief justice. Justice Gita Mittal, the acting Chief Justice ofDelhi High Court,has been appointed as the Chief Justice of J&K HighCourt. The government issued the notification in this regardon Friday.Along with the...More
A fresh batch of 528 pilgrims left today for the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said. The pilgrims, including 128 women and 47 sadhus, left in a convoy of 18 vehicles from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here under tight security arrangements, the...More
Over a dozen people were injured when government forces opened pellet fire, burst teargas shells and also resorted to lathi chargeto disperse demonstrators who were trying to disrupt the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Shopian, where five militants were killed in a gun...More
Army on Saturday said that the bodies of four more militants were recovered from the site of an ongoing gunfight in Kilora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, taking the death toll to five. An army spokesman said that four more bodies of the militants were rec...More
