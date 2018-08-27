Article 35-A Row: Over dozens injured in Shopian clashes

Javid SofiShopian
Around twenty youth were injured after they clashed with government forces in south Kashmir's Shopian district following rumours that the Supreme Court was hearing a fresh petition challenging Article 35-A.
Local residents and sources from GDC Shopian informed this reporter that some students took out a protest rally soon after they left college campus and were heading towards the market where they clashed with government forces.
They added that forces fired pellets in which many youth were injured.
A senior health official informed this reporter that 21 youth were admitted in Shopian hospitals out of which three youth with injuries in their eye have been shifted to Srinagar hospital for further treatment.
Picture used in the story is representational