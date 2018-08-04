About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Article 35-A Row: National Conference protests in Srinagar

Published at August 04, 2018 11:39 AM 0Comment(s)810views


Yawar Hussain

Srinagar
National Conference on Saturday protested in Srinagar against possible scraping of Article 35-A.
 
National Conference general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said today's protest is being organised in all the district headquarters of the Valley against any move to tamper with Article 35-A.
