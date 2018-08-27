Article 35-A Row: Main hearing on August 31, police request people not to pay heed to rumour

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu Kashmir Police Monday requested people to maintain calm and not to pay heed to rumour spreading about the hearing of Article 35-A case in the Supreme Court.
''Some sections of media circulated news regarding article 35A. The news is refuted as baseless. People are requested to maintain calm & not to pay heed to rumour.
The main hearing is on 31st of August," J&K Police tweeted.
