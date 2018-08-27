About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Article 35-A Row: Main hearing on August 31, police request people not to pay heed to rumour

Published at August 27, 2018 12:29 PM 0Comment(s)2574views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Jammu Kashmir Police Monday requested people to maintain calm and not to pay heed to rumour spreading about the hearing of Article 35-A case in the Supreme Court.

''Some sections of media circulated news regarding article 35A. The news is refuted as baseless. People are requested to maintain calm & not to pay heed to rumour.
The main hearing is on 31st of August," J&K Police tweeted.

