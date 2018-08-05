Article 35-A Row: Kashmiri traders protest in Srinagar

Mir BaseeratSrinagar
Ahead of the August 6 hearing on petitions challenging Article 35-A’s constitutional validity, scores of Kashmiri traders Sunday protested here at Lal Chowk.
The protesting traders were carrying placards that denounced efforts to undercut the special status of Jammu and Kashmir guaranteed under Article 35-A.
The protest was headed by President Kashmir Economic Alliance and Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), Mohammad Yasin Khan along with President FCIK, Mohammad Ashraf Mir .
KTMF, Media Head Farhaan Kitaab said “We are protesting against the possible scrapping of Article 35-A and are seeking the dismissal of petitions by the Supreme Court."
“Kashmir issue is being looked after by the United Nations,” he said.
He said when the United Nations has asked India to have referendum in J&K then why is the Supreme Court interfering here.