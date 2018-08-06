Article 35-A Row: Kashmir shuts for 2nd consecutive day

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Kashmir valley is observing a complete shutdown for the second consecutive day following a strike call given by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against possible scraping of Article 35-A.
Later today the Supreme Court is going to take a call on the deferment application filed by the state government on Friday which seeks deferring the hearing on pleas challenging Article 35-A.
The public and private traffic remains off the roads while business establishments also remain closed.
Earlier on Sunday the Kashmir valley along with Chenab valley areas witnessed a complete shutdown for protecting Article 35-A.
The authorities on Sunday had crackdown on the separatist leadership by detaining them.
The train services in the Valley were suspended on Sunday as a precautionary measure.
The ongoing Amarnath pilgrimage was also halted.
On Sunday evening the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik issued a statement hailing the unity of people in observing shutdown on Sunday and stating that the unity must serve as an eye opener for Indian rulers and policy makers trying to fiddle with the distinctiveness of Jammu Kashmir.
Earlier through the previous week Kashmir valley witnessed massive protests by political parties across ideological divides.
The protest demonstrations have also been held by various business, trade, tourism and civil society organisations against any move to tamper with Article 35-A guaranteeing special privileges to the citizens of the state in terms of property, jobs and scholarships.
The first plea challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35-A was filed in 2014 by a Delhi based Non Governmental Organisation 'We the citizens'.
In June this year, the central government had asked the court to not pass an interim order in the case as it was ‘sensitive’ and the interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma was currently making efforts to find a solution.
Thereafter, the apex court deferred the hearing in the matter till today.
Article 35-A was added to the Indian constitution in 1954 through a Presidential order.