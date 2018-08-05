Article 35-A Row: Kashmir observes shutdown

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Kashmir valley is observing a complete shutdown on a two day strike call given by Joint Resistance Leadership against possible scraping of Article 35-A.
The traffic-private and public-remains off the roads while business establishments also remain closed.
Earlier through the previous week Kashmir valley has been witnessing massive protests by political parties across political divides along with business, trade, tourism and other civil society organisations hitting the streets against any move to tamper with Article35-A guaranteeing special privileges to the citizens of the state in terms of property, jobs and scholarships.
On Monday the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear four pleas challenging Article 35-A's constitutional validity. The first plea in the case was filed in 2014 by a Delhi based Non Governmental Organisation 'We the citizens'
Earlier on Friday the state government through its counsel filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking deferment of the hearing in the case as they need to prepare for urban local bodies and panchayat polls.
In June this year, the central government had asked the court to not pass an interim order in the case as it was ‘sensitive’ and the interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma was currently making efforts to find a solution.
Thereafter, the apex court deferred the hearing in the matter to August 6.
Article 35-A was added to the Indian constitution in 1954 through a Presidential order.