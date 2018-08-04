Article 35-A Row: Kashmir business associations, tourism organizations’ stage protest

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar
Several business associations and tourism organizations Saturday staged joint protest demonstration against the possible tinkering with the Article 35-A, a provision that defines residents of the Jammu and Kashmir as its only state subjects and provides special privileges to the citizens.
Hundreds of businessmen associated with different trade and tourism organizations assembled at the Bund here and marched towards the press enclave.
The protesting business men were carrying banners and placards—inscribed with pro-Article 35-A slogans vowing to fight if the Article is repealed by Supreme Court.
Business and Tourism organizations which participated in the protests include Kashmir Hotel and Restaurants Association (KHARA), Chamber of Commerce Industries of Kashmir (CCIK), Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Owners Federation (KHAROF), Hoteliers Club, House Boat Owners Association, Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK), Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Alliance, Shikara Unions and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Youth Federation (JKDYF).
President JKDYF, Wahid Sultan said the Article 35-A is the essential agenda of communal, divisive and anti-democratic forces, who want to thrive by spreading uncertainty, hatred, and turmoil.