About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Article 35-A Row: JRL defers shutdown call to August 30,31

Published at August 24, 2018 01:48 PM 0Comment(s)7926views


Article 35-A Row: JRL defers shutdown call to August 30,31

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have deferred the shutdown call scheduled for August 26 & 27 to August 30 and 31 as the Supreme Court will now hear the pleas challenging Article-A on August 31.

Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while announcing the deferment wrote on Twitter, "As the Supreme Court of India is now hearing the case, challenging the state subject law of J&K,on31st Aug as such the statewide protest hartal by JRL against this nefarious move will now be observed on 30th &31st Aug.However protests by different segments of society will continue."

Earlier in the first week of August, the Supreme Court had adjourned the case till last week of August.

Article 35A that empowers the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution to define “permanent residents” of the state and provide special rights to them.

A non-governmental organisation, We the Citizens, filed a petitioned in the SC  in 2014 to abolish the law on the grounds that it was "unconstitutional".

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top