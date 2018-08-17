Article 35-A Row: JRL calls for shutdown on August 26, 27

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called for a shutdown in Jammu Kashmir on August 26 and 27 to protest against any tinkering with Article 35A, which grants special privileges to residents of Jammu Kashmir.
In a press statement, JRL said two-day complete protest bandh will be observed across the length and breadth of the state on 26th and 27th of August when the case is coming up for hearing in the supreme court. In case any untoward decision is given by the supreme court.