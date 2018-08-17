About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Article 35-A Row: JRL calls for shutdown on August 26, 27

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called for a shutdown in Jammu Kashmir on August 26 and 27 to protest against any tinkering with Article 35A, which grants special privileges to residents of Jammu Kashmir.

In a press statement, JRL said two-day complete protest bandh will be observed across the length and breadth of the state on 26th and 27th of August when the case is coming up for hearing in the supreme court. In case any untoward decision is given by the supreme court.

 
 
"A mass statewide agitation will commence therein, the consequences of which will be direct responsibility of the Indian state for instigating people to it," they said.
 
"It was also decided that till 27th of August protest programs against tinkering with the law will be held by all segments of society, details of which will be announced by them in joint a press conference," they said.
 
"During the discussions it was also decided that efforts to reach out to all regions and sections of the state on this critical issue from Chenab valley to Kargil will continue," it reads.
 
 
 
