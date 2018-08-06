Article 35-A Row: Downtown traders hold demonstrations

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
In connection with the strike call given for safeguard of the Article 35A, the old City traders Monday held mega protest rally in Alamgiri Bazar locality here with hundreds of shopkeepers attending the event.
The Shaher-e-Khaas Trader Coordination Committee had given the protest call.
Carrying banners and chanting slogans, traders appealed the Supreme Court to dismiss the petition so that the “wild fears in the minds of already victimized people of Jammu Kashmir come to an end once for all.”
Shaher-e-Khaas Trader Coordination Committee Chairman Nazir Ahmed Shah in his address said the business community was ready to sacrifice everything for the safeguard of the Article 35A as it pertains to the very existence of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
Chairman of the Coordination Committee Bashir Kenoo and Sr Vice President Irfan also stressed on the safeguard of the article that upholds the special status of the state. The host market president Ghulam Muhammad Bhat and Vice President Zahoor Ahmed also addressed the rally.
The traders reiterated support for future strategy of the resistance leadership with regard to the collective efforts to safeguard Article 35 A.