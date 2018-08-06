Article 35-A Row: District Bar Association protests in Kishtwar

Imran ShahKishtwar
Members of District Bar Association Kishtwar Monday held protest march against the possible abrogation of Article 35-A.
The members were holding placards with slogans in favour of retention of Article 35A.
Several locals also joined the protest.
The speakers during the protest appealed to all people of the state to come and join hands against any tinkering of the special status enjoyed by the state.
They said we want to make it clear to the Government of India that any attempt made to change the special status of the state will be stiffly resisted.
Earlier a resolution was passed by the association in a meeting held under the chairmanship of general secretary of the association Kuldeep Sharma.