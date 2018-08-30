Article 35-A Row: Complete shutdown in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Life in Kashmir valley on Sunday was crippled due to a complete shutdown call by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the legal challenge in the Supreme Court on the validity of Article 35-A.
Shops and business establishments were closed across the Valley while all kinds of transport remained off the roads due to the strike call.
"Restrictions have been imposed in areas under the jurisdiction of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, M.R. Gunj and Safa Kadal police stations while partial restrictions will remain in force in areas under Kralkhud and Maisuma police stations on Thursday and Friday.
"The restrictions are purely preventive in nature and have been imposed to maintain law and order," police said in a statement.
The University of Kashmir has also rescheduled all entrance exams being held on Thursday and Friday for admission to various post-graduate courses.
Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in huge numbers in areas placed under restrictions and also at other vulnerable places in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.
The JRL has called for a two-day strike today and tomorrow as Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a bunch of pleas challenging the validity of the Article 35-A tomorrow.
Meanwhile, rail services between Baramulla and Banihal towns have been suspended for two days.
Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been put under house arrest.
Article 35-A bars people from outside Jammu Kashmir from acquiring any immovable property in the state.