Article 35-A Row: Classwork suspended in various colleges across Kashmir

Riyaz BhatSrinagar
Authorities Monday suspended class work in various colleges across the valley after the rumours broke out that petitions challenging Article 35-A are being heard today in the Apex Court.
In Srinagar class work was suspended in Amar Singh College, Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Degree College Bemina, S.P College, Womens College M A Road and Islamia College.
Earlier after rumours broke out students at various places in south Kashmir took to streets and staged protest demonstrations.
Students of Government Degree College (GDC) Shopian clashed with government forces who as per eye witnesses retaliated by firing pellets.
Similarly, the students of GDC Kulgam also clashed with forces.
The students in Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Sopore and Baramulla districts also clashed with deployed forces.
Eyewitnesses told this reporter that the students of Government Degree College (GDC) Ganderbal and higher secondary school Ganderbal also protested.
Amid pro-freedom, slogans, eyewitnesses said that the students skipped their classes and took a peaceful protest rally toward the Behama Chowk.
From north Kashmir’s Sopore area, students from GDC Sopore pelted stones towards forces and the class work was ordered to be suspended.