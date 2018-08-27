Article 35-A Row: Clashes erupt in Sopore

Noor ul HaqSopore
Clashes erupted in Sopore town of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday after the rumours broke out that petitions challenging Article 35-A are being heard today in the Apex Court.
Reports said that agitated youth took to streets and resorted to stone pelting at main chowk Sopore, forcing shopkeepers to run for cover.
The forces deployed in the area resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the protesters.
Reports said that protests erupted outside government degree college Sopore with students marching towards main chowk of the town. Government forces deployed in the area tried to stop the protesting students ensuing intense clashes.