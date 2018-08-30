About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Article 35-A Row: Civil society Tral hold sit in protest

Published at August 30, 2018 12:08 PM 0Comment(s)855views


Javid Sofi

Pulwama

Civil society groups from Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district Thursday held a sit in protest and took out a rally in support of Article-35-A.


Eyewitnesses said the civil society Tral in coordination with citizens council Tral held a sit in against possible abrogation of Article 35-A at general bus stand Tral.


They said people from various organizations including Auqaaf Committee, Traders Federation and senior citizens took part in the protest.

"A protest rally was carried out around Tral market which culminated peacefully at the bus stand," the eyewitnesses said, adding that the protestors vowed to safe guard state subject laws and their constitutional shield.

