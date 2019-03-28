Article 35-A Row: Bar asks members to remain available on SC hearing

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Srinagar has asked the following members of the association to remain available in the Supreme Court on 27 and 28 of March, 2019—so as to cause their appearance in the cases relating to the setting aside of Articles 35-A and 370 of the constitution of India, if those cases are taken up for consideration, on any of the aforesaid dates:

M. A. Qayoom, President, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, General Secretary, Z. A. Shah, Senior Advocate & Executive Member, Z. A. Qureshi, Senior Advocate & Executive Member; and Manzoor A. Dar, Advocate & Executive Member;

It hardly needs to be mentioned that though the cases are shown in the weekly list commencing from 26th to 28th of March, 2019, but were/are not shown in the daily list issued for 26th and 27th of March, 2019. However, listing of the cases in the daily supplementary list to be issued for 28th of March, 2019 can’t be ruled out, which necessitates the presence of the aforesaid members in the court on 28th of March, 2019.