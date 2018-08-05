Article 35-A Row: Authorities crackdown on Kashmiri separatists

Javid AhmadSrinagar
Authorities have placed separatist leadership under arrest to prevent them from staging any pro-Article 35 -A protests.
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani and Hurriyat Conference (M) chief Mirwiaz Umer Farooq were placed under house arrest while Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) head Mohammad Yasin Malik was detaind by police.
A complete shutdown is being observed in Kashmir against possible tinkering with Article 35-A that defines permanent residents of the states and provides them special previledges while barring non- states subjects from owning property or jobs in the state.
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai was also put under house arrest while four activists of Geelani led Hurriyat faction were arrested in Humhama area.
"As Hurriyat leadership and activists stand caged in homes while our offices raided, complete protest strike being observed throughout against the mischief to change the demography of the state and its disputed status through “legal “challenge” to Art 35A," Mirwaiz wrote on Twitter.