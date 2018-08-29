About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Article 35-A Row: All educational institutes to remain closed on August 30, 31 in Bandipora

Published at August 29, 2018 04:38 PM 0Comment(s)5733views


M T Rasool 

Bandipora
All Government and Private Educational  Institutions  including Degree Colleges and schools  in the territorial jurisdiction of  District Bandipora shall remain closed on 30th & 31st August 2018
 
The orders to this regard have been issued by Districtrict Magistrate Bandipora.
Pertinently a shutdown has been called by Joint Resistance Leadership on both days as Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the petitions challenging the Article 35-A on August 31.
Meanwhile, State government has filed an application seeking deferment of the hearing citing upcoming urban local body elections.
 
 
