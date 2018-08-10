Article 35-A: Our existence under threat says Mirwaiz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Hurriyat (M) Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday said the lust for power of mainstream political parties has brought things to such a pass where the very existence of Kashmiri people is under grave threat.
Speaking at Jamia Masjid, he said, "Successive Governments in India steadily violated conditions of the temporal accession it had agreed upon till plebiscite was held in J&K."
He said the sad part is that pro-India leaders and parties who had negotiated those conditions with GoI were unable to either safeguard these conditions or compel GoI to uphold them.
He said instead, on the contrary they (mainstream parties) for their weakness of chair,became willing tools in the systemic violation of these conditions over the past 70 years.