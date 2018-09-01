Article 35-A not discriminatory against women: Veeri

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 31:
PDP Vice President and former Minister, Abdul Rehman Veeri Friday appealed the State Government to put up a concerted defense in the Supreme Court in the case pertaining to Article 35 A.
In a statement issued, Veeri said though it was a temporary relief to know that the apex court has differed the hearing of the case till January but the effort of the contesting respondents, including the State Government, should be to put the political and legal facts before the court by which the said Article has been incorporated into the constitution and get petitions dismissed.
Veeri expressed shock over the contention of the Additional Solicitor General , representing State Government, that Article 35-A is gender discriminatory. He said the women of the State enjoy all rights in terms of property and inheritance as like men and Article 35-A in no way infringes or encroaches upon their rights. He said this contention is misleading and appealed the State Government to put up a standard legal defense in the court as had been prepared by PDP/BJP Government before its fall.