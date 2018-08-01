Article 35-A: Members of trade, industry bodies, civil society protest in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Members from various trade and industry bodies and civil society on Wednesday staged a protest in this summer capital, against the alleged attempts being made to abrogate Article 35-A.
The protest comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court (SC) hearing two petitions, challenging the validity of Article 35-A, on August 6.
Representatives from various trade and industry bodies and civil society hit the streets at Polo View, urging the apex court to dismiss the writ petition, challenging the validity of Article 35-A.
Holding placards, which read, 'Interference with Article- 35 A unacceptable' and 'Dismiss The Petition Challenge', the protesters marched towards Lal Chowk, the nerve centre of the summer capital.
The agitators, who later dispersed peacefully, said that any attempts to abrogate Article 35-A will lead to widespread protests in the valley.
'The case was adding fuel to Kashmir unrest and fiddling with the constitutional provision would be catastrophic,' they said.
As many as 27 Kashmir-based trade and industry bodies, including the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), on Monday presented a united front to protest against any attempts made to abrogate the Article.
They have also backed a two-day strike call, given by the separatists on August 5 and 6 against the alleged abrogation attempts.