Article 35-A constitutional fraud, will use Prez order to abrogate it: BJP

June 11, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday termed Article 35-A as a “constitutional fraud” and said the party is determined to abrogate the law from the state.

Addressing a press conference, BJP State spokesperson on Kashmir Affairs, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo said the party would follow the matter after the Supreme Court verdict.

“We believe that Art 35-A is a constitutional fraud and it has to go. We will follow it up after court gives its verdict,” he said.

Article 35-A provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir and under this clause no outsider can own property in the state or get a state job.

Chrungoo said in case Supreme Court verdict would not go in BJP’s favour, “then they will use the Presidential route to strike it down.”

He also touched the topic of delimitation of assembly seats in the state and said there is no justification to freeze it for next 10 years.

Training its gun towards PDP, NC, Chrungoo said BJP would end the political family feudalism from the state.

"BJP winning three Loksabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir is a clear sign that we mean business in the state. We have to bring peace and BJP has zero tolerance for militancy, secessionism and corruption. We have to end political family feudalism,” he said.

Chrungoo, who is also minority human rights activists, also pitched for the dignified return of exiled Kashmiri pandits to the valley.

