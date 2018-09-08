Article 35-A: BJP summons leader for differing with party line

Press Trust Of IndiaJammu:
The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Friday summoned its leader Rajesh Gupta to clear his stand on Article 35-A and alleged derogatory remarks he made against the party state president.
The J&K State Bharatiya Janata Party Disciplinary Committee took strong note of defamatory and unfounded allegations against the party and personal attack on state president Ravinder Raina by Gupta, a BJP spokesman said.
Gupta had on August 4 differed with the party's stand on desirability of the Article 35-A of the Constitution, saying "there are fears in Jammu that if the article is repealed, the region will suffer the most due to the influx of outsiders".
"Many people feel if the outsiders are allowed to settle in Jammu, it will have an adverse impact on the region's economy and employment opportunities," he had said.
The spokesman said a show cause notice has been issued to Gupta on prima facie proof of indiscipline and derogatory behaviour.
He is called upon to appear before the committee with all proof or evidence as he may like to produce as to why he should not be expelled from the party for gross indiscipline on September 14 at 3 pm at the party headquarters here, he said.