Article 35-A: Baramulla Coordination Committee holds sit-in protest

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
The Baramulla Coordination Committee members on Sunday held a sit-in at Main Chowk Baramulla to protest the attempts to revoke Article 35-A, which empowers the Jammu and Kashmir state’s legislature to define permanent residents of the state and provide special rights to the permanent residents.
Under the banner of Baramulla Coordination Committee, the members of Traders Federation Baramulla, Auqaf-e-Islamiya Baramulla, Bar Association Baramulla, EJAC, Civil Society, Sikh Civil Society and various other organizations while carrying placards and banners assembled near Main Chowk Baramulla and held a sit in against the proposed scrapping of Article 35-A.
The protesting members said that fiddling with the State’s special status would have catastrophic consequences.
Addressing a huge gathering of selected trade and civil society members, Traders Federation President Baramulla Mohammad Ashraf Ganai said that Kashmiris would not shy away from shedding their blood for the protection of the special status granted to the state.
He warned the central government and the communal forces against any such misadventure and said that Kashmiri people will fight for their identity till the last drop of blood.
Earlier the speakers highlighted the importance of Article 35A. They impressed that elected leaders of India have accepted that Article 35A and Article 370 will be acting as a bridge between India and Kashmir.
“Some dubious NGO's with the support communal parties want to collapse this bridge. If they want to destroy the bridge of bonding, let them but we will not allow them to create disturbances in our state. We the residents of Jammu and Kashmir will shed our blood to defend Article 35A. 35A is our identity, we won’t succumb to the pressure of communal forces,” said Er. Tariq Ahmad Mughloo, General Secretary Traders Federation Baramulla.
Holding banners and placards that read 'Dismiss PIL on Article 35A', 'Assault on Article 35A is Attack on our Existence’, ‘We Protest Removal of Article 35A’, ‘We Will Shed Our Blood to Defend Article 35A’, the protesting members later on took out a peaceful protest march up to FourWay Chowk Baramulla amid pro Kashmir and pro article 35A slogans.
Meanwhile a complete shutdown was observed across North Kashmir following a call by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) and trade bodies to protest against attempts to abrogate of Article 35 A.
All business establishments and private offices were closed, while as transport remained off the roads.
Meanwhile additional forces deployment was placed in volatile areas of the district to quell any protests. Barring few minor stone pelting incidents, no reports of any untoward incident was received from any corner of the district.
In other parts of the district, a complete shutdown was observed to protest proposed abrogation of article 35A. All the business establishments were closed and traffic remained off the roads in frontier town of Uri and its adjacent areas. Reports of complete shutdown were also received from Kreeri, Tangmarg, Pattan, Rafiabad and Sopore areas of the district.