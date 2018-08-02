Article 35-A a constitutional blunder: BJP

PDP partner in crime with BJP on threat to State subject law: NC, Congress
We always maintained that Article 35-A needs to be protected: PDP
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Aug 1:
As Supreme Court is set to hear petitions challenging the Article 35-A on Monday, the parties have traded charges with rightwing BJP terming the Article 35-A as a “constitutional blunder incorporated” in Indian constitution while National Conference and Congress accused PDP of being “partner in crime” with the BJP.
The State BJP president Ravindra Raina said the saffron party has always maintained that any law, which is in vogue, has to be passed either by the parliament or state legislature after threadbare discussion and voting when required.
“Article 35-A is constitutional blunder incorporated in the Indian constitution by politicians with vested interests. The Article 35-A was brought in through a presidential order without any discussion and the Supreme Court needs to take a call on its constitutional validity,” he said.
He claimed that separatist and some mainstream political parties in Valley were invoking anti-India propaganda by raising the issue even before a decision is taken by the apex court.
“Indian judiciary is known for its integrity. Everybody should trust the judiciary because they aren’t biased towards anyone,” Raina said.
The Supreme Court on August 6 would hear the petitions challenging the Article 35-A, which defines the permanent residents of J&K.
National Conference General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said filing of petition by an organisation affiliated with BJP was in itself a proof that the petition was filed with the tacit understanding between PDP and BJP.
He said even after fall of PDP-BJP government in the state, there continued a behind the curtain alliance between the two parties.
“The cat is out of the bag now. His (Raina’s) statement proves that PDP was facilitating the BJP’s national agenda of scrapping Article 35-A,” Sagar said
He said PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s statements to justify her party’s alliance with BJP is the reason that such cases are being filed against constitutional safeguards of J&K.
“Mehbooba in one of her statements said everything has come to the state from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and everything new would also come from him. So this case against 35A is his gift to us,” he said.
On recent statement of PDP president calling for united front to protect Article 35-A, Sagar said, “It was all a sham keeping in view her track record.”
Former ally PDP’s chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir said terming Article 35-A a constitutional blunder by BJP is “childish”.
He said as parliament elections are to be held next year, the rightwing party feels that raising such issues will benefit them.
“They must understand that the accession of the state rests on special status granted to the J&K,” Mir said.
Stating that civil society organisations along with people from every walk of life have been holding meetings to discuss ways to protect 35-A, he said, “BJP must look at the consequences of any decision to tinker with 35-A”.
Mir said PDP has always maintained that Article 35-A needs to be protected both constitutionally and legally.
Senior Congress leader and member of Congress Working Committee member, Tariq Hameed Karra said PDP has no right to speak against BJP now because whatever has been planned against Article 35-A was done under their government.
“PDP has been a collaborator and facilitator of the BJP’s agenda. They themselves said they are partners in crime,” he said.
He said in terms of any fiddling with Article 35-A, PDP is a partner in crime.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) and trade bodies have called for strike on August 5 and 6 to protest against any move to tamper with Article 35-A.
