Article 35-A, 370 sacred: PC

‘Mass arrests, heavy deployment of troops creating fearful situation in Kashmir’
Srinagar:
Peoples Conference on Sunday said that the spree of mass arrests and troop deployment has created a ‘fearful situation’ in Kashmir—urged Governor and GoI to take immediate measures to remove the sense of panic and anxiety in the valley.
Briefing the media after the party leadership’s special emergency session presided over by PC Chairman Sajad Gani Lone in Srinagar on Sunday, the PC General Secretary Molvi Imran Reza Ansari said that the party’s apex forum expressed its serious concern over the prevailing atmosphere of insecurity, fear and anxiety in the State and called on the Central Government and the Governor’s Administration to clear the air and address speculations that are rife in the State.
The PC senior-vice President said the Party’s apex forum also expressed alarm at how the chaos was being further accentuated by a number of official orders by various Govt departments that had left the people alarmed and weary.
“The Party has also reiterated that both Article 35-A and Article 370 are sacred articles of faith and any attempts to tinker with the State’s special status would be intolerable and unacceptable. People’s Conference reiterated its commitment to fight not only to safeguard the special status of the State from further erosions and machinations but to also struggle and strive to restore the Special Status to its pristine, original form”, Party General Secretary Molvi Imran Reza Ansari said.
Urging the GoI to come clear on the prevalent situation in Kashmir Valley, party senior Vice-President Abdul Gani Vakil said that “Government must clear its stand on the uncertainty gripping the valley in the wake of deployment of around 10,000 additional troops in Kashmir. The recent developments have created a lot of anxiety and distress, people are feeling insecure and fearful in their own homes. Orders issued by some government departments have added to the fears of the people, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty. The authorities must come clear on the reasons behind the fresh deployment and not keep the people in dark.”
While denouncing the recent spree of mass arrests unleashed in Kashmir and terming it a disturbing trend, Vakil said the “crackdown of police on Jamaat-e-Islami & Jamiat Ahle Hadees cadres has added to sense of anxiety and triggered speculation that the government may be taking a stand against Kashmiri interests. GoI must take immediate measures to remove the sense of panic and anxiety in the valley.”