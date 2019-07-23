Article 170 has not been extended to JK: GoI

July 23, 2019 | Agencies

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy Tuesday said that Article 170 of the Constitution of India, which deals with delimitation of constituencies for state legislative assemblies, has not been extended to Jammu and Kashmir.



The minister replying to a written question said that 24 seats of J&K Assembly are vacant and will remain so as they fall under Pakistan-administered Kashmir.



"According to section 47 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, the Legislative Assembly comprises of 111 members chosen by direct election from territorial constituencies in the state," he said adding that until that area of the state ceases to be administered by Pakistan and people there elect their representatives the 24 seats in Legislative Assembly will continue to remain vacant as per Section 48 of J&K Constitution.