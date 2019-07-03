July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman J&K Grameen Bank felicitated for best performance

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) under Ministry of Finance (MoF) held a felicitation ceremony for best performers under ‘Art of Inclusion campaign for APY enrolment during FY 2018-19’.

Supratim Bandyopadhyay (WTM Finance PFRDA) felicitated Janak Raj Angural Chairman, J&K Grameen Bank for being best performer towards APY enrolment by Micro Finance and Financial Inclusion Department of the Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Whole-time Manager Finance PFRDA Supratim Bandyopadhyay who was the Guest of Honour appreciated the efforts of the Bank for spearheading Government’s initiative of APY enrolment in J&K and spreading financial literacy and awareness through other initiatives at every nook and corner of the State.

He cited that the Bank despite its topographical complexities has achieved a commendable feat in implementation of various Government initiatives especially for the benefit of rural poor.

CGM PFRDA Ashish Kumar appreciated Grameen Bank for its performance and seriousness towards Micro Finance and Financial Inclusion activities in general and APY enrolment.

He also appreciated the Bank’s performance in social security schemes and especially the fact that 100 percent claim settlement rate has been maintained by the Bank under PMSBY and PMJJBY schemes.

Chief Vigilance Commissioner PFRDA SK Singh congratulated J&K Grameen Bank for its meritorious performance and achievement.

He said that J&K Grameen Bank is rightfully serving the rural poor of J&K by vociferously promoting Government social security schemes like APY, PMSBY & PMJJBY.